The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already boasted one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs scored a major victory by re-signing Godwin on a $66 million deal, securing the wideout amid interest from multiple teams around the league. But with both veteran pass catchers set to return this season, the Buccaneers surprised insiders by using their first-round pick in the 2025 draft on yet another receiver.

Tampa Bay selected Emeka Egbuka 19th overall in the draft. And while the addition of another wideout may seem like overkill to some, Evans is a fan of the decision – especially after practicing with the former Ohio State standout.

“I didn't [expect to draft a receiver] either, but you know [general manager] Jason [Licht] has always been great in drafts, and we wanted to pick the best players available, and from what I've seen so far, he was definitely the best player available… So, looking forward to a great year for him, Emeka,” Evans said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

The 11-year veteran has been particularly intrigued by Egbuka’s ability with the ball in his hands. “He looks like a running back, but I mean, he catches like Chris Godwin… He's a very polished, very well-rounded player,” Evans added.

Can first-round WR Emeka Egbuka elevate the Buccaneers’ passing game?

While it appears the Buccaneers have an embarrassment of riches at the position, with second-year player Jalen McMillan, veteran WR Sterling Shepard and the speedy Trey Palmer for depth, there are certain caveats. Still, if Evans can continue to dominate in his age-32 season, and Godwin returns to full health, and Egbuka hits the ground running in the pros, Tampa Bay’s passing offense could actually improve in 2025 after ranking third in the league last season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career year in 2024 despite facing obstacles in the passing game. A hamstring injury forced Evans to miss time and nearly prevented him from achieving a historic feat. But despite being sidelined for three games, Evans extended his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He now has 11 straight 1,000-yard campaigns, tying Jerry Rice for the most all-time. Evans has reached 1,000 receiving yards in every season since entering the league as the seventh overall pick in 2014.

While Evans was able to return to the field after his hamstring issue, Godwin was not so lucky. The Buccaneers lost the eight-year wideout to a gruesome season-ending injury. Godwin dislocated his ankle and required surgery. Ultimately he missed 10 games in 2024.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, he’ll be back with Tampa Bay for his ninth NFL season. And Godwin proved his commitment to the team by taking less money in free agency to remain with the Bucs.