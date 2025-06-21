In 2025, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again looking to capture the NFC South and make a postseason run. Last season ended in a somewhat surprising Wild Card Round loss to the Washington Commanders, spoiling the feeling a fourth straight division title brought. Now, general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have a roster that almost ready for the grind of an NFL season.

New additions include veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick and the 2025 NFL Draft class. That class is led by first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison. A lot of league analysts questioned the team's selection of Egbuka due to the presence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. It wasn't a question of Egbuka's talent and fit, just more of the fact that the Bucs had other pressing needs.

One of those big needs was the secondary. The unit sustained a high number of injuries last year. Both Licht and Bowles recognized the need for more talent. Hence the selection of not only Morrison, but Kansas State's Jacob Parrish in the third round as well. At the moment, the starting cornerbacks look like they will be veteran Jamel Dean and the rising Zyon McCollum. However, questions surround Dean at the moment. Is his spot under pressure from the incoming Morrison?

Will Jamel Dean play for Buccaneers after 2025?

At the moment, Dean is still the team's number one cornerback. McCollum might have had the better season in 2025, but Dean has been playing at a higher level for much longer. Now entering his seventh season with the league, the Bucs are the only team that the former Auburn Tiger has known in the NFL. He's respected in the locker room and is one of the leaders of the defense.

However, it has come time to question whether he's worth the money he makes. He's entering the third year of a four-season contract in which his cap hit is $13 million. He's also never played a full season, playing in only 12 games last year. Furthermore, he does have an out in his contract. If Morrison or Parrish can step up and challenge his spot, would Licht and Bowles want to keep Dean around to ensure their depth stays solid? Or would they try and recoup more cap space to use in the future? At the moment, the future is just a bit cloudy for Dean. That could change quickly based on just how much the rookies impress moving forward.

Anthony Nelson's Buccaneers role threated by draft picks

Nelson is a veteran edge rusher more known for his ability to play the run. He's a solid, experienced defender who plays a regular role in Bowles' defensive line rotation. Licht has already resigned him in free agency once before, and he's scheduled to be a free agent once again next year.

However, Licht also doubled up at edge rusher in the draft. The longtime Bucs GM selected Central Arkansas' David Walker and SMU's Elijah Roberts in the fourth and fifth rounds back in April. For the past couple of seasons, Tampa Bay's defense hasn't had the same ferocious pass rush that it used to possess. Reddick was brought in to help with that. So were Walker and Roberts. Would either rookie force Nelson out before his contract expires? It certainly wouldn't be the most surprising turn of events to happen at One Buc Place.

Trey Palmer's time with Buccaneers could be almost up

Much has been made about Licht's drafting record, and for good reason. The majority of this Bucs roster was one built by the draft. The biggest external addition he's made since Tom Brady retired was his successor at quarterback, Baker Mayfield. The receiving core of Evans, Godwin and McMillan were all taken in the first three rounds of their respective draft classes. McMillan's rookie season was a successful one, particularly after his late season mini breakout.

Trey Palmer, unfortunately, does not fit the bill of a traditional Licht hit. He's entering his third season in the league, and found himself fall down the depth chart during a rocky 2024 campaign. Now, with Egbuka on board, the 2023 6th round pick is really going to have to prove himself in order to get snaps. Despite the rash of injuries at receiver last year, Palmer regressed when given more opportunities. It wouldn't be surprising to see Egbuka seize hold of the third or fourth spot wideout spot. If that happens, don't be surprised to see Licht try and move Palmer for a late round pick. Sooner rather than later.