With training camp fast approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a promising position. They have continuity on offense, defensive upgrades across the board, and a culture that’s increasingly confident in its core. The Bucs are also one of the few NFC South teams with stability at quarterback and head coach. Still, no front office should mistake “almost complete” for “complete.” There's still one move left to make to truly optimize this roster before Week 1. It comes in the form of veteran help up front.

If Tampa wants to protect Baker Mayfield and preserve its momentum from last year’s playoff run, the perfect pre-camp addition is clear: sign free agent guard Dalton Risner.

Strong, Balanced Offseason

It's fairly easy to like what the Buccaneers did this offseason. General manager Jason Licht once again prioritized continuity. They retained core veterans like wideout Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David. With Godwin still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, Licht turned to the draft to bolster the receiving corps, selecting Emeka Egbuka in the first round. The former Ohio State standout brings explosiveness and route-running polish.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucaneers made deliberate moves to address their shortcomings. They finished 29th in pass defense in 2024, and Licht responded by signing star edge rusher Haason Reddick. They also drafted cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish. The hope is that a bolstered pass rush and more reliable coverage units can elevate a defense that ranked 18th overall last season.

Offensively, the promotion of Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator may prove to be one of the most pivotal changes. After losing yet another OC to a head coaching job, the Bucs turned inward. They tapped the well-respected Grizzard to take the reins. It was a move rooted in trust and chemistry. Grizzard was a key architect of last season’s third-ranked offense and has earned the confidence of key players.

With Mayfield entering another year of a career renaissance, Mike Evans continuing to defy age, and most of the offense returning intact, Tampa’s offensive outlook is strong. The Bucs should expect fiercer competition from their division rivals. That said, with their offseason moves, they remain the favorites in the NFC South heading into camp.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Tampa Bay Buccaneers move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

Guard Remains a Need

Even with all their progress, the Buccaneers still have a soft spot in their armor: left guard. Ben Bredeson is now on his third team in five years. He is penciled in as the starter. However, that doesn’t mean he should be locked in. Bredeson has been serviceable, not spectacular. With a quarterback like Mayfield, interior protection is paramount.

This is where Dalton Risner comes in. Still unsigned as of late June, Risner remains one of the better pass-blocking guards available. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one quarterback hit and zero sacks across 345 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. That level of reliability in the trenches is exactly what Tampa needs to safeguard its investment in Mayfield.

Risner brings experience, toughness, and football IQ. He spent four solid years with the Denver Broncos before joining the Minnesota Vikings. Though injuries limited him to just eight starts last season, when healthy, Risner has consistently proven to be a steady presence.

A Depth Move That Could Pay Dividends

Signing Risner wouldn’t just be about upgrading Bredeson. It would be about fortifying a unit that needs more depth. Tampa’s offensive line has dealt with injuries in recent years. The drop-off between starters and backups has been costly. At 30, Risner wouldn’t need to start immediately. However, he would raise the floor of the position group and provide insurance if injuries or inconsistency strike again.

With another straight playoff appearance on the table and Super Bowl ambitions slowly resurfacing, this is not the time to rely on “maybe” at a premium position. Tampa doesn’t need a splash. They need a smart, strategic addition. Risner checks every box: proven, still available, and fits a need.

Don't Leave the Door Ajar

Jason Licht has earned the benefit of the doubt, but the best GMs know how to finish strong. Tampa Bay isn’t rebuilding. They’re contending. The team’s identity is clear, the quarterback is thriving, and the defense is catching up. Now is the time to round out the roster with smart depth and dependable veterans.

Risner may not make headlines, but he could very well make the difference between a strong team and a great one. The Bucs have done the heavy lifting. Now, it’s time for that final foundational brick.

Dalton Risner to Tampa Bay? It’s not flashy. It’s just perfect.