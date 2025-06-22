Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders is poking fun at his brother Shedeur. Shedeur Sanders has twice been cited for speeding since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shilo Sanders made light of that fact in a recent episode of his YouTube podcast.

“I know we out here in Tampa we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here,” Shilo said jokingly on the YouTube show. He made the comments in a video titled Tampa Food Tour.

In both instances, Shedeur Sanders was driving well over the speed limit. He was pulled over on June 5 for going 91 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, per Yahoo Sports. Then on June 17, he was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60 mph speed limit zone.

“He is taking care of the tickets,” Cleveland Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said, per Cleveland.com.

Browns fans certainly hope so. Shedeur Sanders is seen as a possible future starter for the Browns. He was one of two quarterbacks drafted by the team in this year's draft, with Dillon Gabriel.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders both hope to make a mark this season

Shilo Sanders and his brother Shedeur are both trying to find the field in 2025. The Buccaneers agreed to a deal with Shilo after he wasn't drafted in the 2025 Draft. Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Browns, after being considered by many a first round selection.

Both players played for their dad, Coach Deion Sanders, at Colorado. Shilo Sanders had 67 total tackles in each of the last two seasons. He also posted a sack and a forced fumble in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders had a terrific final season at Colorado. He threw for more than 4,100 passing yards, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 9-win season. He also tossed 37 touchdowns for the squad.

Time will tell if both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders can excel with their new teams.