The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had another solid season, winning the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year and advancing to the NFL Playoffs. However, they fell again in the playoffs, losing to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now, they look to bounce back, but some might not be around to enjoy the season. Three players on the Buccaneers roster are in danger of getting cut after the 2025 minicamp concludes, and must perform well to stay on the team.

There are a few Buccaneers players who can surprise this season. Yet, there are also a few who might struggle to make the roster. For them to make it, they must put in the work and beat out several others who are competing for the same spot. Alas, they must perform to the best of their abilities and prove to the coaching staff that they can contribute to the Bucs' Super Bowl goal.

NFL minicamp is all about showing teams what you're worth. Yet, some cannot do it. These three players on the Buccaneers roster are in danger of not being around when the 2025 season starts.

Jamel Dean cannot overcome the minicamp battle

Jamel Dean was a third-round draft pick in 2019. However, he has had issues maintaining his health. Considering that the Buccaneers' secondary has been inconsistent, Dean would have to be really bad not to make the Buccaneers roster. Yet, there is a distinct possibility it happens.

It was just two years ago that the Buccaneers re-signed Dean to a new contract. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered him. Dean played 12 games last season and made 59 tackles and seven pass deflections. Overall, he has not lived up to his contract since signing the extension. The fact that he has not played much puts his spot in danger. The Buccaneers also used two draft picks on the secondary, which is a telling sign of the direction they might take.

Dean may likely make the team, but it is not a guarantee at this point. The word in Tampa Bay is that Todd Bowles is demanding more takeaways from the defense, specifically the secondary, which had just seven last season. Dean needs to separate himself from the pack, or else he might not be on the Buccaneers roster when the season begins.

Deion Jones cannot reclaim his NFL stardom

The Bucs signed Deion Jones to the practice squad last season. Notably, the former 2016 second-round draft pick was once a Pro Bowler. But time has hindered him, and Jones has also bounced around. The Buccaneers are his third team in three seasons, and he hopes to stick around.

Article Continues Below

Jones was once a beast, including three interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes, in his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, he had three more picks in his second season. His next three seasons were decent, and Jones was still contributing.

The decline began in 2021, and he was no longer the same player he had been in his rookie season. Then, the Falcons cut him, and Jones bounced to the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before the Bucs signed him.

For Jones to make the Buccaneers roster, he has to beat out Chris Brasell and SirVocea Dennis. Of course, Lavonte David, Haason Reddick, and Anthony Walker Jr. are the entrenched starters while Jones is a rotational piece. However, he still needs to put in a great effort to win the brass over at the Buccaneers minicamp.

No room for Antonio Grier Jr. on the Buccaneers roster

The battle for the secondary linebacker spots at Buccaneers minicamp is among the best. As noted above, the Bucs have entrenched starters. They also have some solid secondary pieces, including a former Pro Bowler (noted above), competing. Therefore, it will be challenging for Antonio Grier Jr. to make the Buccaneers roster.

Grier was an undrafted player out of Arkansas in 2024. Initially, he started his NFL career on the practice squad. The Bucs promoted him to the main roster after Dennis sustained an injury. Despite the promotion, he only played on special teams and did not make a notable difference on the defensive side of the football. That said, the Bucs waived him twice over the final months of the 2024 season before re-signing him again in January 2025.

There is no guarantee that Grier makes the Buccaneers roster. Currently, he is on an uphill climb, as he is battling former Pro Bowlers and promising younger players. For Grier to make the team, he needs to demonstrate to Bowles and the team that he can produce on defense and make a valuable contribution. If he cannot, then Grier will likely not be on this roster when the season is underway.