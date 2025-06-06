The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to dominate the NFC South once again during the 2025 NFL season. Tampa has controlled the NFC South for several seasons in a row, both under Tom Brady and now Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it did not lead them to much postseason success in 2024.

The Buccaneers have done everything in their power to get better this offseason. They re-signed Chris Godwin on a three-year, $66 million extension that should keep the offense as dangerous as ever. Tampa also made a risky move by adding edge rusher Haason Reddick, who flamed out in New York over a contract dispute.

Tampa doubled down on the team's strengths during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers added WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round, giving them enviable depth at the position. They also created more depth at cornerback, edge rusher, and wide receiver with their Day 2 and Day 3 picks. Tampa looks insulated from injury and ready to make some noise during the 2025 season.

The Buccaneers have already had a chance to see their young rookies in action at minicamp and OTAs. Some of those rookies are already making their presence felt.

But which player is showing off during the team's OTAs? And does a strong performance during OTAs have any bearing on a large role during the regular season?

Below we will explore one Buccaneers rookie who is turning heads during OTAs.

Benjamin Morrison is looking good despite recovering from injury

Benjamin Morrison is one of the biggest X-factors from Tampa's 2025 rookie class.

The Buccaneers drafted Morrison in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Morrison fits a huge need for Tampa, as their future at the position is unclear.

What makes Morrison such an interested prospect to consider is his injury history. Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury during his final season at Notre Dame. The injury occurred in October, which made some NFL scouts question whether Morrison could be ready for the 2025 season.

Some have called the selection of Morrison a risky move as a result.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was optimistic about Morrison getting on the field back in May.

“I think he’s okay. I just think he has to get in shape now so we have to monitor where he is as far as what kind of program he needs but I think he’ll be fine,” Bowles told reporters last month. “We’re really looking forward to having him at training camp but if he can come out and do some things in OTAs, that would be a big bonus.”

Morrison's snaps at practice increased throughout the month of may. He made his impact known during 7-on-7s and did not look very rusty, which is shocking considering his lengthy recovery.

The real test for Morrison will come during training camp and the preseason when he goes up against veteran NFL players.

Article Continues Below

But Buccaneers fans are right to be encouraged by Morrison's relatively speedy recovery from his hip injury. And the fact that he got right back to business on the field.

Morrison could look like one of the steals of the draft if he can carve out a big role in Tampa during the 2025 season.

Could Benjamin Morrison have an important role in Tampa's defense in 2025?

The Buccaneers drafted Morrison with the hope that he will eventually become a starting cornerback.

It would be even better if Morrison could step into this role during his rookie season.

Bowles explained in a recent interview that Morrison, and any other young player, needs to learn a lot before the team can count on them as a consistent starter.

“It’s important because they have to learn the scheme and they have to pick everything up and see how we run things,” Bowles said Tuesday when asked about the importance of OTAs for young players. “For the young guys coming in, OTAs and minicamps are for them to get caught up with the vets that have been here through Phase I and Phase II so that when training camp starts, they’re on level ground.”

Bowles is not trying to discourage his rookies. Instead, he wants to set them up with the ability to actually compete for positions during training camp later this summer.

“We don’t lose sight of that and we make sure they get the reps they need and the extra meetings and the extra walkthroughs so that by the time training camp comes, they have a chance to compete,” Bowles concluded.

The Buccaneers already have Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum slotted in as their starters on the outside. Tampa seems to want Morrison to play on the outside too, which could make it difficult for him to become a starter as a rookie.

At worse, Morrison will provide high-level depth behind Dean and McCollum as a rookie. He may also rotate in to get a handful of snaps each game.

Anything more than that will be a bonus.