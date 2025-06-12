Chris Godwin will look slightly different once he returns to the field in 2025. Personally, nothing will change for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver in his ninth season, but the 29-year-old will now have his jersey represent his legal name, Chris Godwin Jr.

Godwin, whose full name is Rod Christopher Godwin Jr., wants fans to recognize his father's impact on his life. The former All-Pro penned a heartfelt message explaining the jersey name change in honor of his father, which the Buccaneers released on social media.

“As a kid, I enjoyed an amazing relationship with my dad, Rod Christopher Godwin Sr.,” Godwin wrote. “I lost my pops in January of 2024, and Father's Day last year was a time of reflection and introspection… As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey, but I also play for the name that's printed on the back. That's why I've chosen to add “Jr.” to my name in honor of the man who gave so unselfishly of himself to others and helped mold me into who I am today. Love you, pops!”

Godwin added that the recent birth of his son, Ace, further influenced his decision. Now a father himself, Godwin's love and admiration for his dad have only increased in the last year.

The Buccaneers posted their receiver's message three days before Father's Day. The league tends to honor every holiday, but Father's Day is special to the players who spend a large portion of the fall away from their children.

Chris Godwin Jr. returns to Buccaneers in 2025

Once he debuts his new jersey name, a lot will be on the line for Godwin in 2025. The veteran is still rehabbing a brutal fractured fibula and ankle sprain that limited him to just seven games in 2024. Despite the injuries, Godwin re-signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason, inking a three-year, $66 million deal.

The salary is a high price for a 29-year-old receiver returning from a significant injury, but Godwin could have left free agency with even more money. Months after his re-signing, reports surfaced claiming the New England Patriots offered him a significantly larger deal, which he rejected to remain in Tampa Bay.

So far, all signs point to a full recovery in 2025. Though still without a targeted return date, the Buccaneers still expect Godwin to lead their pass attack with Mike Evans, as he has done for nearly a decade.