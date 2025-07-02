After back-to-back playoff appearances, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer flying under anyone’s radar. This is a team with staying power—gritty and determined to make noise in a top-heavy NFC. Yet, no matter how solid the current roster looks, smart front offices are always looking ahead. With a few question marks lingering around key defensive positions, the 2026 NFL Draft may prove critical for keeping this team competitive.

Two intriguing collegiate stars are already on Tampa Bay's early watch list.

Contenders in a Soft Division

The Buccaneers may not have made a deep postseason run last year, but they earned respect. Tampa Bay won the NFC South again. They clawed out victories with just enough defensive stops and Baker Mayfield’s revived swagger under center. Unfortunately, the good times stopped rolling in the Wild Card round at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Some ill-timed fourth-quarter botched snap exchanges were ultimately too much for Mayfield and Co. to overcome.

Still, the arrow remains pointed up. The Bucs somehow managed to return all 11 starters on offense. They added stud first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State, and saw the defense get a much-needed injection of speed and versatility. The departure of offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the college ranks hurts. However, the infrastructure he helped build remains largely intact. Vegas even pegs Tampa Bay as one of the most potent scoring threats in the league heading into the new season.

In a division that’s still searching for identity, Tampa Bay is the clear favorite. That said, winning the South isn’t the end goal. Elevating to true Super Bowl contender status will require long-term planning. That’s where the 2026 NFL Draft looms large.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must monitor.

A Speed Threat With First-Round Tools

The Buccaneers’ front office has done a masterful job keeping the defensive line anchored by Vita Vea and rising star Calijah Kancey. Still, edge rusher remains a long-term concern. Shaquil Barrett is gone. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t fully panned out. The team could use a twitchy, speed-based threat to round out its pass-rush profile. Patrick Payton might be the perfect fit.

A high-upside edge rusher who began his collegiate career at Florida State, Payton turned heads early with a breakout 2023 campaign. He posted 7.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore. However, like many of his Seminole teammates, his production took a dip in 2024. Seeking a fresh start and a chance to bolster his draft stock, Payton transferred to LSU. That's where he’ll be playing in a loaded SEC and under the bright lights every weekend.

Scouts still love his get-off, flexibility, and closing speed. If Payton reclaims his form and dominates in Baton Rouge, he could vault into first-round territory by next spring. For Tampa Bay, he would be an ideal counterbalance to the interior pressure generated by Vea and Kancey. That combination could overwhelm even the league’s best offensive lines. If he rises back to form, Payton might just be the Buccaneers’ next great edge weapon.

The Next Linebacker Legacy?

There’s a proud linebacker tradition in Tampa Bay. Note that they enjoyed the likes of Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David, who is still on the roster. Of course, his time is winding down. The 35-year-old re-upped for one final season, but the future at middle linebacker is murky at best. KJ Britt and SirVocea Dennis remain unproven, and the team passed on Jihaad Campbell in the 2025 draft despite glaring need. That decision made sense with Egbuka on the board. If the hole isn’t filled internally, though, the Bucs may have to pull the trigger in 2026.

Enter Deontae Lawson.

He is an instinctual, battle-tested linebacker from Alabama. Lawson could have entered the 2025 NFL Draft and heard his name called on Day 2. Instead, he opted to return to Tuscaloosa for a final season. He bet on himself to cement a first-round résumé. Through three years, Lawson has compiled 194 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 12 passes defended. He plays fast and offers the kind of leadership and durability teams crave at the heart of their defense.

For Tampa Bay, he checks every box. He’s a classic plug-and-play prospect with the ceiling to become the next defensive captain. The only concern is availability. His shoulder issues kept some scouts wary during last year’s pre-draft cycle. Still, if he stays healthy in 2025, Lawson could emerge as the top linebacker in the country.

Given the Bucs’ future at the position, they won’t pass on a polished Alabama linebacker twice in a row. If he’s on the board when Tampa Bay is on the clock, Lawson might be wearing pewter and red next fall.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 season will provide answers for the current Bucs roster. However, the next wave of talent is already forming. Whether it's the edge speed of Payton or the linebacker instincts of Lawson, Tampa Bay should keep a close eye on these two defensive standouts. The NFC South might be weak, but staying on top takes foresight. Jason Licht’s next defensive cornerstone could already be on the radar.