The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to dominate in the NFC South this season. The Buccaneers drafted a wide receiver in the first round to help them do just that, in Emeka Egbuka. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is giving Egbuka a glowing review so far.

“Right now, I think we could plug-and-play (Emeka Egbuka) at any receiver spot,” Mayfield said, per ESPN.

The Buccaneers selected Egbuka 19th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka was a vital part of the Ohio State football team last season, that won a College Football Playoff national championship. The wideout joins a Tampa Bay team looking to return to the playoffs in 2025, and win games in the postseason.

Egbuka finished his final season of college football with 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons while playing for the Buckeyes.

Tampa Bay lost in last year's NFC Playoffs to the Washington Commanders in a Wild Card game.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield is bonding with Emeka Egbuka

Mayfield has gone out of his way this offseason to welcome Egbuka. The Buccaneers quarterback offered to pick up Egbuka at the airport when he arrived in Tampa after the draft.

Mayfield has been looking for some more weapons in the passing game. Last season, the Buccaneers quarterback threw for career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns. He threw for 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, in what was an incredible season.

The Buccaneers and their fans would love to see Egbuka provide even more high-powered offense to the team. While Tampa Bay has made the postseason regularly in recent years, the team hasn't won the Super Bowl since Tom Brady left. Egbuka might be the X factor that helps give the team that extra boost.

Egbuka joins a group of Tampa Bay wide receivers that include veteran Mike Evans. Mandatory training camp for NFL teams starts in July, so Egbuka will get more opportunities to bond with his teammates.