Every NFL season delivers its fair share of surprises. Sure, fans and analysts often focus on high-profile stars and headline-grabbing rookies. However, it’s the under-the-radar contributors who often tilt the season’s outcome. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2025 could be the year when a couple of quiet contributors finally break through. Tampa Bay has remained competitive in the NFC South with savvy roster management and internal development. This year, two potential breakout stars are poised to elevate the Bucs’ defense into a true difference-making unit.

A Productive but Cautious Offseason

Tampa Bay’s 2025 offseason strategy focused on continuity, targeted reinforcements, and maintaining locker room leadership. The team’s only major loss was offensive coordinator Liam Coen. He the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Otherwise, general manager Jason Licht held serve and made a few calculated bets to keep the Bucs in the playoff mix.

Key veterans Lavonte David and Chris Godwin were retained. In a high-upside free agent swing, the Buccaneers landed edge rusher Haason Reddick. The former Pro Bowler is coming off a career-low one-sack season with the Jets. It was a forgettable year that was mired in a contract standoff. He has yet to report to OTAs, but head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the absence. He has expressed confidence that Reddick will be ready when it counts.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ draft class earned praise for its immediate impact potential. First-round pick Emeka Egbuka could be a high-end complement to Mike Evans and Godwin. Meanwhile, defenders Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, David Walker, and Elijah Roberts will challenge for starting or rotational spots. Another player the Bucs are excited about? Linebacker SirVocea Dennis. He is expected to compete for snaps in a unit that ranked 22nd in the NFL in PFF’s grading system last season.

Still, the defense’s success in 2025 may hinge on two returning players ready to turn potential into production: Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey.

1. EDGE Yaya Diaby: Quiet Dominance on the Verge of Stardom

Yaya Diaby isn’t a household name—yet. However, inside league circles and on advanced stat sheets, his 2024 season was more than just solid. It was the sign of something brewing.

Despite not posting eye-popping sack totals last season, Diaby was one of the most efficient edge rushers in football. His 18.1 percent pass-rush win rate placed him among the top 10 at his position. Additionally, his 70 total pressures were more than several Pro Bowlers. What held him back from broader acclaim? A lack of flashy finishing plays that typically capture headlines.

However, as seasoned pass-rushers know, pressure is the leading indicator. And Diaby’s high-pressure rate means positive regression is on the way. Note that Reddick coule be potentially slow to integrate due to OTA absences and past health concerns. As such, Diaby could find himself in a more prominent role earlier than expected. His versatility and strong burst make him an ideal fit in Bowles’ system.

Diaby is still refining his hand technique and counter moves, but the building blocks are there. Don’t be surprised if he ends 2025 with double-digit sacks and a much larger spotlight.

2. DT Calijah Kancey: Interior Disruptor with Rare Upside

Calijah Kancey entered the NFL with questions about his size but few doubts about his explosiveness. At just 6'0 and around 280 pounds, the Pitt product was considered undersized for an NFL defensive tackle. Yet two seasons in, Kancey is turning that perceived weakness into a strength. He has shown signs he might be the next great interior pass rusher in Tampa Bay.

Kancey notched 7.5 sacks in just 12 games last season. He flashed elite get-off and twitchy athleticism that overwhelmed slower interior linemen. When healthy, he’s nearly unblockable in one-on-one situations. Kancey’s upside is as valuable as it is unique.

The biggest hurdle? Health. Kancey missed several games in each of his first two seasons, raising durability concerns. However, if the Buccaneers can manage his snap count and keep him on the field for 15+ games, they may finally have an interior game-wrecker on their hands. That's something they haven’t truly had since Warren Sapp.

The Bucs also upgraded their surrounding front seven talent. That should give Kancey more favorable matchups. With Vita Vea eating double teams and Reddick and Diaby working the edges, Kancey will get plenty of clean looks inside.

The Quiet Stars of Tampa’s Defensive Reboot

The Buccaneers enter 2025 with tempered but genuine playoff hopes. Their defense has a chance to return to top-10 form, and while much attention will go to veterans like David, Vea, and Antoine Winfield Jr., the real X-factors may be emerging from the shadows.

Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey aren’t just sleeper picks—they’re quietly becoming foundational pieces. If both take the leap, Tampa Bay’s defense could be more than just respectable. It could be dangerous.

And in a division still looking for a dominant force, that might be all the edge the Bucs need.