The veteran Bucs' pass catcher joined elite company in the team's Week 12 game in Indianapolis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been watching the record books throughout the 2023 season. Today, he made history.

The Bucs' veteran receiver joined an elite company during today's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. With 12:15 to go in the fourth quarter, Evans reeled in a 23-yard pass from Baker Mayfield for his second touchdown reception of the day. The score made Evans the 15th player in NFL history to have 90 touchdown receptions.

The record-setting catch was a rare chance to celebrate in a dismal season for the Buccaneers, who entered the day at 4-6, well out of the NFC playoff picture.

The 30-year-old receiver is in his ninth NFL season, all spent with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected Evans with the seventh-round pick out of Texas A&M in the 2014 NFL Draft. Evans is already the team's all-time leading receiver — and third all-time amongst active NFL pass catchers with 11,205 receiving yards entering play Sunday.

That chunk is nearly twice that of Chris Godwin, who ranks second in Bucs' history with 6,227 yards. Evans' 90 career touchdown passes are also the most among any other player in Buccaneers franchise history.

With Sunday's performance, Evans also passed NFL greats Calvin Johnson and Santana Moss to become 50th all-time in receptions.

Who will Evans be eyeing for the remainder of the 2023 season? Next on the list with 91 touchdown catches are Hall of Famer Issac Bruce and the Raiders' Davante Adams. Rob Gronkowski ranks 12th all-time with 92 TD catches, followed by Steve Largent and Tim Brown, who have 100 apiece.