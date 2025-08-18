The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had already been dealing with some injuries in training camp, and then they suffered another one in their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan was flipped over after catching a pass from Teddy Bridgewater, and he stayed on the field for some time before walking off. McMillan was then ruled out with a back injury and evaluated for a concussion.

He was seen after the game walking to the locker room wearing a neck brace.

Over the weekend, McMillan shared with everyone on social media that he was in good spirits, writing, “God is amazing. Don't worry yall im Str8.”

It sounds like McMillan avoided any serious injury, but it's uncertain when he'll be getting back on the field again. The hope is that he can return sooner rather than later, as the Buccaneers may already be without Chris Godwin to start the season, as he's still recovering from his injury last season.

For the time being, players such as rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka may have to step up to start the season alongside Mike Evans, and Baker Mayfield has shown that he's going to get his teammates the ball.

Buccaneers wide receivers have to step up

Egbuka was one of the players who stepped up when McMillan went down, and he's going to have to step up if the Buccaneers continue to deal with injuries at receiver. He made a big play against the Steelers, and that might have been what the team needed to see to give him more playing time, according to NFL Network's Christian Gonzales.

“On Tampa Bay’s second series, Bridgewater led the Bucs offense down the field again, but this time it was Egbuka’s turn to get involved,” Gonzales wrote. “The Ohio State product showed off his craftiness by using his body to slow down a Steelers defender and caught a 5-yard TD for his first preseason score. It was a promising showing from Irving and Egbuka, who may see more snaps with Rachaad White (groin) and Jalen McMillan (back) dealing with injuries.”

The Buccaneers didn't start last season off fast, but they went on a run down the stretch of the year and made the playoffs. They probably don't want to keep getting themselves in those types of holes, and it will be best for them to get off to a fast start.