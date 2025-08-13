The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a few injuries to some of their players, and there was a new person who missed the latest practice. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not participate in the team's workout as he's dealing with a lower leg injury. Head coach Todd Bowles did not specify how long Winfield would be out, according to reporter Scott Smith.

“HC Todd Bowles said S Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t practice today due to a lower leg issue. No specificity on if Winfield would miss more time, Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There seems to be a goal of Winfield being ready when the Buccaneers play Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sounds like it's all eyes on Week 1 for Antoine Winfield. Doesn't sound like anything that'll keep him off the field for the opener,” Rapoport wrote.

Winfield has been a key part of the Buccaneers' defense over the years, but he was limited to just nine games last season because of knee and ankle injuries. Despite the injuries, he finished the season with 60 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. In 2023, Winfield was an All-Pro, and the hope is that he can get back to that level this season.

Buccaneers still dealing with injuries before season

Winfield is not the only player on the Buccaneers who has popped up with injuries during training camp. Rachaad White suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He finished with six rushes for 28 yards.

Bowles said that White would be day-to-day with his injury, which sounds like he will be back sooner rather than later.

Chris Godwin is still on the PUP list as he is still recovering from his ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7 last season. It's not certain when he'll get back on the field, and there's a chance he won't be ready to play in their opener against the Falcons. Tristian Wirfs is also set to miss the start of the season because of an injury.

The Buccaneers are coming into this season with high expectations once again this season as they've won the NFC South two seasons in a row. That should definitely be the goal again this year, and they have the talent on the roster to do so.

