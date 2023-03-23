The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the market for a new kicker.

The team released veteran Ryan Succop on Thursday, a roster move that cuts $3.5 million in salary from the Buccaneers’ books as they work to get under the cap in advance of 2023.

In a statement announcing the news, Tampa Bay acknowledged Succop’s release—along with that of other established veterans—is related to the salary cap.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who had a perfect postseason run in 2020 and set several franchise records over his three seasons with the team. The Buccaneers have released a handful of accomplished veterans in the process of becoming salary-cap compliant for the 2023 league year.”

Succop signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, just three days before final roster cuts. He quickly beat out Matt Gay to become the team’s primary kicker, going 28-of-31 on field goals during the regular season and a perfect 9-for-9 on the Bucs’ run to winning Super Bowl LV.

Succop went 25-of-30 on field goals in 2021, also leading the NFL with 56 made extra-point attempts. He struggled relative to career norms last season, missing seven of his 38 field goal attempts while making 2-of-7 tries from 50 yards and beyond.

The Bucs have just one kicker on their roster after releasing Succop. Tampa Bay signed rookie Jake Verity from Eastern Carolina to a futures contract in January.