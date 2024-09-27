The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to start their 2024-25 NBA season. However, just days before the start of training tramp, the Bucks received unfortunate news on NBA G League Wisconsin Herd assistant coach Joe Wolf. Wolf unexpectedly passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. The Bucks released an emotional statement amid the tragic news of Wolf's passing.

Milwaukee shared their message on X (formerly Twitter):

“The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Herd assistant coach and Kohler native Joe Wolf. Throughout his life, Joe touched many lives and was a highly respected, adored, and dedicated coach and player across the NBA. His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach,” the Bucks began.

“Joe's career spanned more than 37 years, 12 years as a player in the NBA and 25 years coaching at the college, CBA NBA G League, and NBA level, including as a Bucks assistant coach. Joe led Kohler High School to three state titles and in 2005 the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel named him Wisconsin's greatest high school basketball player ever. Joe was an All-ACC player at the University of North Carolina and made four NCAA Tournament appearances before being treated as the No. 12 overall pick in the 1987 Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, friend, and community leader.

“We send out our deepest condolences to Joe's family and friends. The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed.”

The Orlando Magic also released a statement on Wolf:

“The Orlando Magic are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joe Wolf. Wolf played for the Magic during the 1995-96 campaign. Our deepest condolences to the entire Wolf family,” the Magic wrote on X.

Joe Wolf's impact on the larger basketball community will not be forgotten and will be cherished for a long time.