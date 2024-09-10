A 16-season playoff drought was snapped by the Sacramento Kings during the 2022-23 NBA season when they won 48 games and sat near the top of the Western Conference standings. While the Kings won 46 games this past year, De'Aaron Fox and Co. were unable to claim a playoff spot via the play-in tournament in a very competitive Western Conference. As the 2024-25 season draws near, Sacramento's goal of making it back to the playoffs is clear, which is why they are exploring all of their options regarding their 15th and final roster spot. More specifically, this is why the Kings are looking at free agent and veteran forward Jae Crowder.

After spending last season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Crowder is set to workout in Sacramento this week, according to Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News. Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition as the Kings examine their needs with their final roster spot.

In a total of 12 seasons, Crowder has played for four different franchises. Over the last two seasons, Crowder has played for the Bucks. Unfortunately, he only played in a total of 50 games last season due to abdominal surgery. The veteran forward averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.9 percent from three-point range last year.

Prior to playing for the Bucks, Crowder spent two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, proving to be a key secondary player on their 2020-21 team that went to the NBA Finals. He was also a member of the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 COVID season, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals.

Crowder, 34, has always been known for his 3-and-D mentality on the wing. Although he is older and nearing the end of his career, Crowder is still a reliable catch-and-shoot option on the wing and in the corner. Since the Kings recently moved Harrison Barnes this offseason, it is possible that Crowder could be a player the organization takes a long look at. After all, Crowder's experiences around the league make him a viable candidate for the Kings' final roster spot.

This offseason was full of action for the Kings, as they landed six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Malik Monk also re-signed with the team, holding true to his long-term commitment in Sacramento.

If the Kings were to add Crowder, or at least extend a training camp invite, the veteran forward would provide immediate depth behind DeRozan on the wing, as well as behind Keegan Murray at the power forward position. Time will tell if the Kings truly have interest in the 34-year-old.