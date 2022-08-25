‘Buckle up’: Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry drops advice on dating an NBA player

Tyler Herro’s personal life has grown more public as the Miami Heat star has gained popularity throughout his young NBA career. Privacy is a rare thing when you reach a certain status on the social hierarchy. And Herro has reached that certain status without question. As a result, his relationship with Kata Elise Henry has been in the public eye ever since it began. Herro allegedly cheated on her which drew plenty of attention. But the couple worked through their problems and are now expecting their second child together. Katya Elise Henry recently shared advice for dating an NBA player amid her relationship with Tyler Herro, per the New York Post.

Henry posted an Instagram story telling her followers to ask her anything. One fan asked for advice on dating NBA players. She replied with a straight-forward response.

“Aww man buckle up lol this life is not for the weak.”

Tyler Herro and Henry have dealt with public attention throughout their relationship which makes things difficult. But they have stayed together and made things work despite the drama.

Herro is in the midst of preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA campaign. The Heat star is ready to reach new heights this season. He’s been vocal about wanting to start for Miami. Tyler Herro stated that his next personal goal is to become an NBA All-Star. He averaged over 20 points per game last season in a Sixth Man role, so one would imagine he could emerge as an All-Star in a starting role for the Heat.

Between basketball and his family, Tyler Herro has a lot going for him at just 22-years old.