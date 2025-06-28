MIAMI – With the Heat adding Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft last Wednesday, there is no doubt some talent with the 19-year-old, but still some areas that need improvement. As Jakucionis got to meet Heat figures like Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, the one aspect they value that the Lithuanian-born player will need to get better at is the defensive side of the ball.

There's no denying that Jakucionis slipped and fell to the 20th overall selection after originally being projected as a lottery pick, like being ranked No. 10 on ESPN's Jonathan Givony's big board. However, Givony would even say that “he has some questions to answer on the defensive end and with learning to stay in front of quicker guards.”

However, Jakucionis is ready for the challenge, saying to ClutchPoints that it will be “exciting.”

“Yeah, definitely, I see it as exciting to improve that, always give 100%,” Jakucionis said. “And just try to help the team get the best version of me, and that end of the floor too.”

Team vice president and assistant general manager Adam Simon would speak about Jakucionis' defensive ability, saying that most players coming out of the draft don't have that skill, but his toughness and intelligence will make him adapt quickly.

“The majority of these players lack defensive skill and technique that’s needed at the NBA level,” Simon said. “What he has is a toughness to him, he has an edge, he has an IQ. I think when you combine those skills, I think he’ll be able to be a tough, astute learner of our defensive systems. I think he’ll be able to defend at a high level in our league.”

Other areas of improvement for Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis

While the Heat sees tremendous potential in Jackucionis, which is valid with the talent he has when it comes to his play-making, there are some concerns to still ironed out. His turnover rate last season was on the higher end as he averaged 3.7 turnovers per game for an exceptionally high turnover rate of 25.4% in his lone season with the Fighting Illini, though he had a high usage rate with the team.

Still, Simon sees it as “correctable,” and even some of the turnovers were ones that they “can work with.”

“Certainly the numbers are higher than you want, but he’s high usage and he’s processing things,” Simon said on Wednesday. “The turnovers were high, certainly. But I think they’re turnovers that you can work with. I think those are correctable; they’re teachable to see the game. But if you just watched all his film, he’s making good reads out there, he’s making plays.”

There were also some shooting inconsistencies as he shot 31.8 percent from deep, though one could attribute that to a forearm injury he had in the latter half of the season.

“The shot, he’s projected based on our analytical numbers to become a really good shooter,” Simon said. “His stroke is pure. He takes tough shots. I think there are things in his game that he certainly has to work on. But you look at a player who turned 19 last month and what he’s accomplished at junior levels, everywhere he’s played, he’s really been effective and efficient. There are things he has to work on, but the shooting I don’t think is going to be any deficiency. I think that’s going to get better.”

Jakucionis now gets to work as he will prepare for the Summer League, starting in mid-July.