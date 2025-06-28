As the NBA offseason progresses, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for veteran forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The 30-year-old is one of the more notable names circulating in trade speculation following his brief stint with the Miami Heat.

Wiggins, a former All-Star, was traded to Miami in a multi-team deal that also sent Jimmy Butler III to the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game over 17 appearances for the Heat, shooting 45.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Entering his 13th NBA season, Wiggins is owed $28.2 million for 2025–26 and holds a $30.1 million player option for 2026–27.

The Bucks’ reported interest in Wiggins reflects a broader effort to reshape their roster around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee finished the 2024–25 season with a disappointing early playoff exit and has since explored several avenues to upgrade its wing depth and perimeter defense.

Wiggins has also been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in recent days. The two teams have reportedly held exploratory discussions, adding further intrigue to his potential movement this offseason. The Lakers are seeking additional scoring and wing defense to bolster their roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Bobby Portis Jr., a key contributor over the past few seasons, could be a central piece in any prospective trade scenario. League sources have indicated that the Warriors — who previously sent Wiggins to Miami — are monitoring Portis’ availability as they weigh potential roster changes amid financial constraints.

Bucks, Heat, and Warriors linked to potential multi-team deal involving Wiggins, Portis, and Kuminga

Siegel also floated the possibility of a multi-team deal involving the Bucks, Heat, and Warriors. Such a scenario could include Wiggins, Portis, and 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, who remains a coveted asset around the league. Kuminga is entering free agency and is reportedly seeking a deal north of $30 million per season. Golden State, faced with luxury tax concerns, may opt to explore sign-and-trade opportunities involving the young forward rather than commit long-term.

“Could there be a path to a multi-team sign-and-trade involving Kuminga, Wiggins, and Portis between Golden State, Milwaukee, and Miami?” Siegel wrote. “While this is purely speculation in terms of the trade scenario, there is a path that could financially work for all parties.”

Milwaukee’s front office has remained quiet publicly but has been active in assessing potential roster moves. The Bucks are aiming to bolster their versatility and wing play after injuries and depth issues derailed their playoff run. Adding a player like Wiggins could help address both ends of the floor, provided the financial and contractual implications align.

The Warriors, meanwhile, continue to balance competitiveness with financial flexibility. While they are not actively shopping Kuminga, the uncertainty surrounding his contract demands has left open the door for negotiations involving interested teams like Miami, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles.