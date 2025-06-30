The Detroit Pistons received some rough news on Sunday. Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under a federal investigation related to alleged prop bets and wager on NBA games. Now Detroit is exploring all options, including the trade market, to find a player who could come in and help.

The Pistons are reportedly interested in going after Heat forward Duncan Robinson, per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on The Stein Line on Substack.

“The Pistons, meanwhile, are likewise said to be weighing a run at Miami's Duncan Robinson to potentially fill their sudden need for shooting in addition to the interest in LeVert,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “Robinson opted Sunday to bypass his $19.9 million player option for next season, but the move was made, sources said, with the expectation that the Heat and Robinson would work together on a new deal or pursue his exit via sign-and-trade.”

Speaking of LeVert, NBA insider Grant Afseth reported on Sunday that “(Caris) LeVert is trending toward ending up with the Pistons.”

Robinson recently declined his $20 million early termination option with the Heat. He will be a free agent and could sign Miami or a different team like Detroit.

The 31-year-old is no longer in his prime, but he is still a useful player. He logged 11 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 2024-25 while averaging 24.1 minutes per game.

Robinson could be a solid addition for the Pistons.

How Malik Beasley gambling probe will impact Pistons this offseason

The Pistons now have to reimagine their offseason plans now that Beasley's gambling probe clouds the future.

Detroit was set to sign Beasley to a new contract, rumored to be worth as much as $42 million over three years. Now Beasley's future is a complete unknown.

Beasley made a brief response to the allegations through his lawyer.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley's attorney Steve Haney said, per ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

Beasley is widely regarded as one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. As such, the entire NBA will be watching this situation closely throughout the summer.