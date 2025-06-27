The Miami Heat got busy when the 2025 NBA Draft ended, making a solid addition with center Vladislav Goldin.

Miami signed Goldin to a two-way contract on Thursday night, per ESPN's Shams Charania. They made the deal less than an hour after the second round of the draft concluded. He joins the franchise after a remarkable collegiate career, representing the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Florida Atlantic Owls and Michigan Wolverines.

Goldin played his final season with the Wolverines, turning into one of the best centers in the country. He helped lead the program to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, falling to the Auburn Tigers in that round.

What's next for Heat after signing Vladislav Goldin

The Heat adding Vladislav Goldin shows they are addressing their depth at the center spot. They boost the position as they have a player that could back up Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Goldin averaged 16.6 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game after 37 appearances. He shot 60.7% from the field, including 33% from beyond the arc, and 73.1% from the free-throw line.

His efforts helped him land on the All-Big Ten first team while winning the Big Ten Tournament MVP Award. He was also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, cementing his place as one of the best centers in the country.

Goldin's ability to be a force inside the paint, whether it's with dunks on offense or blocks on defense, is undeniable. Not to mention his incredible shooting efficiency, making his sure opportunities don't go to waste.

Miami will continue retooling their roster this offseason, especially after picking Kasparas Jakuionis 20th overall. They finished with a 37-45 record, securing the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost in a four-game sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, including a Game 4 blowout loss at home.

The Heat have steadily declined since their NBA Finals appearance in 2023, suffering consecutive first-round exits in 2024 and 2025. While the overall roster will need improvements, the team showed a step in the right direction by taking chances on Jakucionis and Goldin.