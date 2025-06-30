Veteran guard Terry Rozier has been under investigation for quite some time for allegedly betting on games while in the league. However, it sounds like the Miami Heat star is cleared after the results of the investigation were finally brought to light.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Shams Charania of ESPN claimed that Rozier has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the betting scandal. The 31-year-old point guard can carry on and focus on his playing career in the league.

“Terry Rozier, as of right now, has been cleared. He finished the season with Miami. There's really nothing active, as of right now, with him. NBA spokesman Mike Bass did give a statement to me yesterday,” said Charania. “He said that the league is cooperating with the federal prosecutors.”

The Heat's Terry Rozier has been cleared of wrongdoing from his betting scandal 👀 (via @ShamsCharania | @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/aM16tklwLo — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unusual betting patterns were said to pop up in 2023 when Terry Rozier was still playing for the Charlotte Hornets. The league claimed that it saw no violations made; however, the situation is still under federal investigation. So, Rozier is not technically in the clear yet. But it appears all signs are pointing toward him being innocent.

Rozier played 65 games for the Heat last season. It was one of the least productive years of his career, though, as Miami had a crowded backcourt that saw Terry Rozier lose some playing time. Despite that, he still averaged over 25 minutes a game while averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest while owning a 39.1% field goal percentage and going 29.5% from three-point range.

The 2025-26 campaign will be the final season of Rozier's four-year contract worth over $96 million. He gives the Heat a cap hit of over $26 million. Considering his role and age, there is a possibility that Terry Rozier becomes a trade candidate in Miami. Especially if the front office opts to move off his contract before he becomes a free agent this time next year.