It's a testament to the appeal of the Miami Heat as a destination for superstar talent that they seem to emerge as a potential landing spot for every superstar whose name comes up in trade rumors. But they have struck out at nearly every one of them, most recently missing out on Kevin Durant after the Phoenix Suns decided to trade him away to the Houston Rockets instead.

Perhaps the Heat are simply gearing up for a younger and better star to hit the market. One such possibility is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who, despite being one of the most loyal players in the NBA, could end up requesting a trade amid the Milwaukee Bucks' bleak future outlook.

But the Heat have become a meme of sorts in recent years. They were unable to trade for Durant since rumor has it that they were reluctant to part ways with not just 2024 first-round pick Kel'el Ware, but also Nikola Jovic. Moreover, they also reportedly refused to include more than one first-round pick in Durant trade talks.

Thus, one Timberwolves insider, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, made fun of the Heat, saying that they may not even include 2025 first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis in potential conversations with the Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

“Can't wait to hear in about six months that the Heat are reluctant to part with Jakucionis in a Giannis trade,” Krawczynski joked on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Heat are being outbid in trade talks, and it might be because they're evaluating their players from a much more optimistic perspective than other teams do. This was what happened in Damian Lillard trade talks; refusing to put their best foot forward, the Portland Trail Blazers chose to deal Lillard to the Bucks instead. But if this happens in a potential trade scenario for Antetokounmpo, then there will inevitably be a riot in Miami-Dade County.

Heat need their star

If there's anyone who knows how valuable superstars are in the NBA, it's Pat Riley. Riley, however, is still searching for the next superstar to take up the mantle for the Heat. They might be interested in Jonathan Kuminga, but Kuminga, even if he breaks out, is not going to lead the team to a championship by himself.

At the very least, Miami has the pieces to field a winning roster. They have stout defenders, tough-shot makers, and have the luxury of being a warm-weather destination. But they need their main guy to lead the way similar to when they had Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, or Jimmy Butler.