MIAMI – With the 20th overall pick of the Miami Heat being used to take Kasparas Jakucionis out of Illinois, he would speak to the media right after the news to explain his outlook on his NBA future. As rumors surrounded the Heat heading into the NBA Draft, the team would keep the pick and select Jakucionis, who was widely considered a lottery pick.

Jakucionis played one season for the Fighting Illini under head coach Brad Underwood and is filled with major potential at the professional level with his playmaking savvy and work in the pick-and-roll game. In fact, he would say that aspect is key and is “grateful” that he will be able to play alongside the featured Miami duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

“The playmaking ability is what I do,” Jakucionis said. “I’m just grateful to play with guys like [Bam] Adebayo. We can play together in pick-and-rolls. And Tyler Herro and all those kinds of players. I’m just very happy and grateful to be in this place.”

In speaking with the media on a call right after being selected, there could be some surprise that Jakucionis fell to the 20th pick. Either way, Jakucionis would call it a “special” moment, calling it the start of a new chapter in the life of the 19-year-old.

“I’m so excited,” Jakucionis said. “I’m just grateful for this moment to be in this place with this opportunity to get my name called. It’s special for me. That was what I was working for all my life since I was little, and that was my dream. But now this is just the beginning, and everything starts from new.”

Kasparas Jakucionis on what he brings to the Heat

While the Heat are swirled with rumors surrounding possible players being available for trade, like Andrew Wiggins, Jakucionis could be an exciting piece for the future at the guard position. He would even say to ClutchPoints that his playmaking is his biggest strength, which was a need heading into the draft for Miami.

“Yeah, I think the playmaking, trying to make everybody better on the court,” Jakucionis said. “Try to find open players, shoot when I'm open, and give a lot of effort every day.”

Last season, Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5,7 rebounds, and 4,7 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There is no denying that there are some aspects that Jakucionis will need to improve on, like his defensive ability and consistency from three-point range, but the Heat have been known for their development program in uplifting young players. This would be something that Jakucionis pointed out to ClutchPoints on Wednesday night.

“I know the development part is really good there,” Jakucionis said. “I think I can improve a lot there, I just need to trust in the process, trust to make the team better, trust to win as much as we can, and I’m ready to work.”

At any rate, Miami looks to improve after finishing last season with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the East, as though they would make it through the play-in tournament, the playoffs were one to forget. The Heat would be swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as they're hoping for an energized 2025-26 season with Jakucionis being one to watch.