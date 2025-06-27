Dwyane Wade originally left the Miami Heat after the 2015-16 season before ultimately retiring with the organization in 2019. Now that his playing days are behind him, the three-time NBA champion is spilling the beans about the team's interest in superstar Kevin Durant over the years.

In the latest episode of “The Why Podcast,” hosted by Wade himself, the 43-year-old Hall of Famer revealed the Heat have been interested in acquiring Durant for at least a decade. Wade claims that the pursuit was part of the reason why he left the team in 2016.

“Man, the Heat have been trying to get [Kevin Durant] for 10 years. That's one of the reasons I wasn’t at that motherf***** no more. Because they went out that summer and were like ‘We're going to try to get KD.' They’ve been trying to get KD for 10 years. So, do you want him or do you not want him? Right now, they're just playing a couple games. This is what the Heat do, like they're not going to turn in their chips until they feel like they got a winner. So obviously, they didn't want to give up what was offered for KD to come there.”

Interestingly enough, Dwayne Wade left the Heat in the same offseason Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. So, it appears Wade felt he needed to leave Miami so the organization could pursue Durant. However, that's not how it worked out, and the franchise never was able to acquire the 36-year-old forward.

The likely reason why the Heat were never able to acquire Durant, Wade claims, is due to the fact that Pat Riley and the front office were never willing to give up the necessary assets to either sign or trade for him. That's at least what Wade hinted at during the latest episode of his podcast.

Miami was rumored to be involved in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns this offseason. However, the Suns ultimately dealt the two-time champion to the Houston Rockets. So, not being willing to offer enough in a trade may have prevented the Heat from landing Kevin Durant yet again.