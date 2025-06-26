All things considered, the Miami Heat had themselves an excellent 2025 NBA Draft night. They saw a potential lottery pick in Kasparas Jakucionis fall to their lap all the way to the 20th overall pick, a selection they got from the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler trade. With Jakucionis, Kel'el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Heat at least have a few building blocks around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to help gear up for another playoff push in 2026.

But the Heat, as always, are one of the most active teams on the trade market and are tirelessly looking for ways to improve the team. To that end, it looks as though they reportedly are looking into bringing in another Warriors player in Jonathan Kuminga, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“After missing out on Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat are remaining active. When you look into free agency, one name to keep an eye on that I'm told they are expected to be a potential suitor for is Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga,” Charania said on ESPN's coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft.

"One name to keep an eye on that I'm told they are expected to be a potential suitor for is Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.” Shams Charania breaks down what the Heat could do this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/aN7Hq2QRbB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kuminga, of course, is a restricted free agent whom the Warriors can bring back by matching any offer he gets from any other team. For all intents and purposes, the Warriors can still bring him back, if only to utilize him as a trade chip. If the Heat were to put on a full-court press in their pursuit of Kuminga, they may have to engage with Golden State on a potential sign-and-trade.

The Heat's interest in Kuminga is nothing new. They reportedly were asking the Warriors about his availability in Jimmy Butler trade talks, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Article Continues Below

Jonathan Kuminga to break out in potential role with the Heat?

Kuminga's desire to find a place where he can blossom into the best version of himself is no secret. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has reported in the past about this, with the Heat reportedly interested in giving Kuminga that opportunity.

The Warriors, of course, are going to want some kind of return for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade. They held on to him for so long amid interest in star players such as Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in recent years, and they fought hard to exclude him from the Butler trade. The Heat, however, are not going to budge, as they refused to include the likes of Nikola Jovic and Ware in talks for Kevin Durant.

This is shaping up to be a major standoff between the Warriors and Heat, although at the very least, they have experience negotiating difficult trades with each other what with Golden State giving Miami a resolution to the Butler ordeal.