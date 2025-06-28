A former Howard University star is getting a shot to make the NBA with the Miami Heat. Following the 2025 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat signed former Bison forward Steve Settle III to an Exhibit 10 contract. The Exhibit 10 deal signed by Settle is a non-guaranteed training camp contract that could be converted into a two-way contract. If he spends at least 60 days with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Settle could earn a bonus of up to $85,000.

The 6’10” sharpshooter, known for his versatile style of play, is set to join the team for training camp, where he will look to prove his potential and finish a journey he prepared rigorously for. In an interview with Temple News, Settle spoke about his thought process leading into the NBA Draft.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Settle said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I think that’s kind of the exciting part about it. It’s kind of your life can change at any phone call. I know my agent is working hard for me. I know I’ve done my part. Once that happens, I think the real work starts for me and I’ll continue to grow and get better and become a better player. I can’t wait to get this journey started.”

Article Continues Below

Settle played a pivotal role in his college career, beginning at Howard University in 2019. During his time at Howard, he redshirted his first year before evolving into a key two-way contributor for the team. By the 2022–23 season, he had helped the Bison secure both the MEAC regular season and tournament titles, averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He made a name for himself when Howard University made the 2023 March Madness tournament, scoring 13 points against Kansas.

He then entered the transfer portal and landed at Temple University. During the 2024–25 season, he started all 31 games, averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His ability to shoot from beyond the arc stood out, as he posted an impressive 41.6% three-point shooting percentage for the season. Across his college career, Settle recorded several double-doubles and maintained consistent scoring performances, culminating in a 22-point game in the AAC Tournament.

Now, he's set to continue his basketball journey as he looks to secure a spot on a Miami Heat team that is always competitive and in the playoff and play-in race.