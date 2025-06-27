MIAMI – As the Miami Heat used its 20th pick overall to take Kasparas Jakucionis out of the University of Illinois, there is no doubt excitement from the team and the player himself about the new journey ahead. While Jakucionis has expressed his excitement to work with the Heat and such players as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, he would speak more during his introductory press conference on Friday afternoon.

Before answering questions from the media, team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra would introduce Jakucionis in his new jersey. There would be some pleasantries before holding up the “Vice” jersey of the team, which Jakucionis said he liked, which led to Riley responding with “This is Miami.”

For any player, whether young or a veteran, working alongside such basketball figures as Riley and Spoelstra is seen as an honor. One that Jakucionis would say to ClutchPoints that it feels “like a dream,” as he also went through how the past few days have been a whirlwind for the 19-year-old.

“It does feel like a dream,” Jakucionis said. “And it's just amazing to talk to people like that and just meet them, and can't wait to get started.”

“Yeah, I'm so, so excited,” Jakucionis expressed Friday after being selected 20th overall on Wednesday. “And you know, to hear my name called is a different feeling. It's so hard to describe in words. It doesn't feel real yet. So I'm still kind of trying to figure everything out, but it doesn't feel real.”

Kasparas Jakucionis on fitting in with “Heat Culture”

With the Heat seeing “tremendous potential” in Jakucionis, as was said by assistant general manager Adam Simon, he was a value pick at the 20th spot since many projections had him going as a lottery pick. The point guard brings a savviness to his playmaking and ball-handling, which was a need going into the draft.

Still, Jakucionis has some aspects to improve and clean up on, which include fixing some shooting inconsistencies and defensive ability. Luckily, Miami is known for developing young players into immediate impact players, as mixing that with Jakucionis' talent, the future does seem bright.

The team is known for its “culture,” as it's known to be built on toughness and determination, traits that Jakucionis encompasses, as he said Friday to the media.

“Yeah, so it's winning culture, all the time, trying to do everything possible to win, give all our effort every day,” Jakucionis said. “You know, the toughness and I just, I love winning. You know, I try to do everything possible for the team to win, try to work hard, and be the best version of myself for the team to win.”

At any rate, Jakucionis will now prepare for Summer League play as the Heat look to repeat as champions.