The Bucks opened their In-Season Tournament schedule with a win, so let's take a look at the remaining schedule and dish out some predictions

With Adam Silver at the helm, the NBA continues to implement innovative new additions to the best sports league in the world, with the latest example of that being the NBA's In-Season Tournament, which kicked off on November 3rd. Similar to the league's decision to draft teams for the NBA All-Star Game and the creation of the Play-In Tournament, there were mixed reactions from the NBA fans on the experimentation of the In-Season Tournament.

As folks gained more knowledge and understanding of the brilliant concept, the excitement level surrounding the tournament has grown exponentially. After acquiring Damian Lillard in the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the favorites to capture the championship of the first-ever In-Season Tournament. The Bucks play in East Group B, and they are the presumed favorite to win their group. After defeating the New York Knicks 110-105 in their first game, here's a look at the rest of the schedule for the first stage of the tournament.

Friday, Nov. 3: Bucks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) – 110 – 105 W

Friday, Nov. 17: Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 24: Bucks vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

After squeaking by the Knicks, the Bucks will be hoping to sweep their group and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. With that in mind, here are a couple of bold predictions for Milwaukee in the In-Season Tournament.

Malik Beasley explodes for 30 points for the Bucks

You might be wondering why start with a prediction for Malik Beasley to explode for 30 points in an In-Season Tournament match. The primary reason is because the Bucks next two games in the tournament are against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, and these two squads are likely going to finish with two of the worst defenses in the NBA this season.

It's unlikely that Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will play over 35 minutes in either of these contests, so it will be the chance for microwave scorers like Malik Beasley or Bobby Portis to showcase their wares. Beasley can rack up four or five threes in a short span of time, which is a plausible scenario when going up against the Wizards or Hornets. The Bucks will need Beasley's outside shooting proficiency in the postseason, so the In-Season Tournament is the best opportunity for him to get some reps in.

The Bucks will score over 140 in one game

When the Bucks built this new iteration of their team with Lillard teaming up with Antetokounmpo, it was evident that they would be an offensive machine. The ability of Lillard and Antetokounmpo to score 40 points on any given night is a massive boost, and they will likely finish as a top-three offense in the NBA when this season is over.

Milwaukee has had a slow 3-2 start to the new campaign, but they will eventually get in a groove and figure things out. By the time they face the Wizards or the Hornets, their offensive will be more potent and cohesive, which will result in them scoring over 140 points in one of these In-Season Tournament games. Their defensive struggles will continue to be an issue, but Milwaukee will showcase their offensive talent against weaker opposition in the tournament.

The Bucks get knocked out in the quarter-finals

Milwaukee will likely contend for the NBA Championship in June, but they will fall early in the In-Season Tournament. The main rationale for this is because their chemistry will still not be fully fleshed out by the time December rolls around, which will affect their offensive and defensive schemes. Beyond this, Khris Middleton's health continues to be a huge cause for concern, which limits the depth of Milwaukee.

If an up-and-coming team like the Atlanta Hawks or Cleveland Cavaliers face the Bucks in a one-game knockout, anything can happen on that night. Defense and depth will be the primary issues, but the hope for the fanbase is that it will be solved by April, May, and June.