The NFL is getting all high tech. Earlier this year, the league changed the way first downs will be measured. And now they’ve helped the refs by making it more difficult for them to blow instant replay calls, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“This is good: All NFL stadiums will be installing a dozen 4K cameras along the sidelines, goal lines, and back lines of end zones — giving officials additional angles for instant replay rulings.”

Seems like commissioner Roger Goodell is still going full steam after contract extension No. 5.

Commissioner Roger Goodell keeping NFL on cutting edge

It’s not just the league. Individual teams are also taking advantage of the latest technology. Consider the 49ers’ Levi Stadium makeover. The team recently unveiled the largest 4K display in the NFL, according to abc7news.com.

The fans seem to like it.

49ers fan Oona Smith felt the excitement.

“Oh, I am ready, I am ready, if I could suit up, I would run right down there on the field,” 49ers fan Oona Smith said.

49ers GM John Lynch said the new device will give his team a better home-field advantage.

“There needs to be something that other teams know that when they come in here, it's going to be hard to hear,” Lynch said. “It's going to be hard to think. It's going to be hard to function. And I've been in places like that.”

Also, NFL Surface tablets have gotten an upgrade, according to axios.com.

“Why it matters,” Ina Fried wrote. “The league is trying to give coaches faster access to the data they want, while stopping short of letting the AI make decisions.

“Driving the news: The NFL and Microsoft on Wednesday announced an expanded, multiyear extension to their longtime partnership.

“Zoom in: Coaches up in the booth will have access to AI copilots that help them navigate massive Excel spreadsheets to track things like personnel groupings and snap counts.”

The NFL has used Microsoft tablets since the 2014 season.

Overall, the league continues to climb into technological spaceships, traveling at warp speed.