NBA fans are not enjoying the revamped courts for the in-season tournament, which was introduced by Adam Silver this year.

This season, Adam Silver and the NBA decided to try out something new with the addition of the In-Season tournament, which is starting this week. Fans had long lamented how seemingly boring and inconsequential the NBA season was up until around Christmas, which prompted the decision by Silver and company to try to spice things up by having players compete for the In-Season tournament trophy.

One change that accompanied the addition of the tournament was each team coming up with an alternate court design to use during tournament home games, many of which feature bright colors that are quite the jolt, or assault, to the senses.

Fans recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express their thoughts on the changes.

Some users noted just how bright the courts were.

Adam Silver look like he researched every color that could trigger a seizure and said “Lets put it on every NBA floor” — 𝒮𝒾𝑒. (@Cindtrillella) November 4, 2023

The Indiana Pacers had an extremely, shall we say, interesting design.

How did Adam Silver approve this court pic.twitter.com/ZyqtZ2daYg — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) November 3, 2023

Although fans will appreciate the NBA at least trying to do something to make the early season slog a bit more interesting, it's worth noting that the team who wins the tournament trophy doesn't get any real advantage as it pertains to the NBA championship, which is still the end goal for every franchise. Rather, players on the winning team will get $500,000 apiece.

Which is good for them, but multi-millionaires getting a slight bit richer does not exactly equate to spellbinding entertainment for the average fan.

Perhaps Adam Silver and the NBA will take some of this fan criticism to heart for future iterations of the tournament.