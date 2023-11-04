Former Los Angeles Clippers guard JJ Reddick had jokes about the team's court design for the upcoming in-season tournament.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently preparing to begin play for the NBA's in-season tournament, fresh off of the acquisition of James Harden. Harden figures to provide playmaking and stability for a Clippers squad that will host their first home game of in-season tournament play on November 17 against the Houston Rockets.

As part of the publicity for the tournament, the NBA has had all teams redecorate their courts for tournament games, including the Clippers, and former Los Angeles guard JJ Reddick recently had jokes about the design the team chose for their tournament court.

“The first court I saw was the Clippers' court, and there was a trophy at half court, and I was like, ‘well the Clippers, they've never won the trophy,'” said Reddick, per SportsCenter on Instagram.

JJ Reddick spent several years as a member of the Clippers during their Lob City days during the mid-2010's. Although the team was arguably as talented as any in the NBA, they were never able to get past the second round in that era.

The Clippers have since broken through to the Conference Finals under the guidance of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team is hoping that the addition of James Harden will lead them even further than that, as the team now has championship aspirations with a legitimate Big Three tandem intact.

The Clippers currently sit at 3-2 on the young season, and Harden is expected to make his debut with the team on November 6 on the road against the New York Knicks.