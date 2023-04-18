The Milwaukee Bucks fell behind early in their First Round series against the Miami Heat after a poor first quarter showing culminated in superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the game early with a back injury.

Now down 1-0 after allowing Heat star Jimmy Butler to drop 35 points and 11 assists, the top-seeded Bucks will look to make the necessary adjustments after their stunning Game 1 loss. Whether or not Giannis will be able to return in Game 2 is still unclear, but even without the two-time MVP, Milwaukee should have what it takes to dispatch Miami and advance to the next round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

3 key adjustments Bucks must make after stunning Game 1 loss to Heat

Guard Jimmy Butler with more physicality

Whether it was Jrue Holiday or Wesley Matthews, the defense against Jimmy Butler was too soft. A tough player that relies on his strength to get to the basket, it was a shame to see Giannis Antetokounmpo go out. Although the Miami Heat got out to their big lead while he was in the game, partially because he himself wasn’t imposing enough defensively, he has the length and athleticism to bother Butler in ways no other player on the roster can.

Moving forward, Milwaukee should consider defending Butler with not only Giannis but Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder as well. Holiday and Matthews will undoubtedly have opportunities against them on switches. However, no matter who has the defensive assignment, their main job will be the same.

To that point, the Bucks may want to consider brushing off rookie Marjon Beauchamp or Thanasis Antetokounmpo. A pair of wings who are not only athletic but high-energy players that will give their all on defense and make every effort to stop Butler from making a bucket.

Get Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis in the post, as much as possible

Jrue Holiday has long been an above-average 3-point threat. Hes even shot an impressive 38.4 percent from 3-point range this season. However, against the Miami Heat and a high-level perimeter defender in Gabe Vincent, Holiday was at his best with his back to the basket, where he was able to use timing and footwork to gain an advantage over his defenders. Simply put, he has less advantages on the perimeter in a defender with the athleticism and tenacity of Vincent.

Vincent is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, whereas Holiday is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, so he doesn’t have much of a physical advantage in the post either. Yet, as any great post player knows, its more amount footwork and fundamentals on the low block. Of which Holiday as much of both.

In Game 1, Holiday went 6-18 from the field. However, he went 3-4 when operating with his back to the basket.

A similar story can be told about Sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis.

Portis had a rough night from 3-point range with the Heat closing out hard on his attempts. However, at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, Portis routinely scored over a somewhat undersized Miami defense,

Portis is a career 38.1 percent shooter from deep and made 37.0 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. Not only is this why the Heat closed out hard on his jumpers but its why the Bucks need to keep feeding him beyond the arc.

Still. Portis did go 0-5 from three in Game 1 while shooting 9-10 inside the line. That was no coincidence.

Punch first

A team never wants to start out playing catch up, yet that’s exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks had to do as they led the Miami Heat get out to an early lead.

Careless mistakes. Poor intensity. Underwhelming physicality against a notoriously physical team.

Whatever pep talk they gave in the locker room before tip-off did not work.

Nonetheless, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffering a back injury in Game 1, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will need to set the tone in Game 2. Even if Giannis comes back this has to be the case simply because a playoff run is long and grueling; they need to try to relieve their leader of the main man’s responsibilities for at least a game or two, as good lieutenants are known to do.

To that point, when Giannis went out in Game 1, the Bucks did manage to get the game close.

There should be optimism in Milwaukee ahead of Game 2 but it’s obvious they need to come out aggressive.