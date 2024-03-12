The Milwaukee Bucks stay on the west coast to take on the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Buck-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bucks are 42-23 this season, and they are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. They have played the Kings once this season, and the Bucks were able to win a shootout by one point in overtime. In the game, the Bucks put up 143 total points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 27/10/10 while Damian Lillard dropped 29 points. Malik Beasley was right behind both of them with 23 points. The Buck shot 52.2 percent from the field, and they made 20 shots from beyond the arc in the win. Milwaukee is healthy for the most part, but Khris Middleton will most likely remain out.
The Kings are 36-27 this year, and they have won two of their last three. They are coming off a loss against the Houston Rockets, though. Sacramento put up 142 points in their last game against the Bucks, but it did not work out for them as they walked away with the loss. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the loss with 21 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 32 points to lead the team while Kevin Huerter had a double-double, as well. Keegan Murray is questionable for the game against the Bucks.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Kings Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -132
Sacramento Kings: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +112
Over: 236 (-110)
Under: 236 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports California
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks put up 143 points in their first game against the Kings, and it is not that much of a surprise. Milwaukee averages 120.9 points per game on the season, which is the second-best in the NBA. The Bucks should be able to put up some more points in this one. 120 points would not be a shock. When the Bucks score 120+ points this season, they are 30-4. This is something they do often, and if they can do it again, they will cover this spread.
The Kings allow the eighth-most points per game, which is why they struggle. It is also why the Bucks are going to have a great game on the offensive side of the court. They should be able to shoot over 50 percent from the field, and make some more shots. With Giannis and Lillard, the Bucks are a tough team to slow down, and they should have a good game.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings have to keep up with the Bucks on the offensive side of the court. Chances are the Bucks will score, so the Kings need to make it a shootout. They did put up 142 on the Bucks in the first game, and their team is healthy for the most part. Fox and Sabonis will have to carry the load, but they have done this for a majority of the season. The Kings are 31-4 when they put up 120+ points this season, and this is something they should be able to do again. If they can, the Kings will cover the spread.
Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick
This is going to be another high-scoring game. The Kings and Bucks are both capable of making this game a shootout. However, I think this favors the Bucks, so I will take their moneyline in this one.
Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (-132)