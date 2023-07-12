Coming off an early playoff exit for the third time in four seasons, this off-season was crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks. Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton were both free agents and the Bucks did not have much cap space to work with.

Yet the Bucks were able to re-sign Lopez and Middleton, plus they also brought back Jae Crowder and AJ Green while signing Malik Beasley and Robin Lopez on team-friendly deals. With the NBA Summer League up and running and the bulk of Milwaukee's free agency moves completed, how did the Bucks grade on their summer signings?

Bucks 2023 NBA free agency signing grades

Khris Middleton

Deal: 3 years, $102 million

When Khris Middleton declined his $40 million player option for 2023-24 and elected free agency, Milwaukee basketball fans feared the worst. Instead, a week later the franchise announced that Middleton would be back on a three-year, $102 million deal. Not only did the Bucks resign an irreplaceable player, but they also brought him back for less than he would have been making and for more years. This deal was the best possible scenario for the Bucks.

Grade: A

Brook Lopez

Deal: 2 years, $48 million

Purely in terms of talent, Brook Lopez is probably the fourth-best player on this Bucks team. But given his skills as a three-point shooter and shot-blocker, there is an argument to be made that only Giannis himself is more important to the team's success than Brook Lopez.

Lopez had his best season as a Bucks last year, averaging 15.9 PPG on 37.4% three-point shooting while blocking 2.5 shots/game — the last two both career highs. How many NBA players posted a 122 offensive rating on at least 10 shot attempts/game while also posting a defensive rating of less than 110 last season? Only three: Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Brook Lopez. And Lopez was the only one to shoot better the 33% from deep.

The Bucks faced stiff competition from the Houston Rockets to secure Lopez's services, so paying top dollar was necessary to re-sign their underrated big man. The only worry for Milwaukee is whether Lopez can keep up his high level of production. The seven-footer is 35 years old and will have to decline at some point. The Bucks will hope that time won't come any time soon.

Grade: A-

Jae Crowder

Deal: 1 year, $3.1 million

After Jae Crowder barely played in the Bucks' playoff loss to the Heat, many around the league thought the veteran wing would find a new home in free agency this summer. The 33-year-old averaged around 13 minutes per contest in the first three games of the series before playing just 18 seconds across the final two showdowns — hardly what fans would expect from a guy the Bucks gave up five second-round picks for.

Regardless of how last season ended, signing Crowder for one year at the veteran minimum is a steal for a guy who was making $10 million a year in Phoenix while playing upwards of 30 minutes a game. A full season of Jae Crowder gives the backs the three-and-d wing necessary for championship contention.

Grade: A

Malik Beasley

Deal: 1 year, $2.7 million

There are two ways to look at this signing. First, Malik Beasley is coming off a pair of underwhelming offensive campaigns, shooting a combined 39.3% from the field and 36.7% from three while averaging 12.4 PPG. More than 70% of his shot attempts during this period came from behind the arc. He also posted disappointing defensive numbers as well, with a defensive rating of 116 during this stretch.

While he has the ability to be a high-volume three-point shooter, Beasley joins an already crowded Bucks backcourt and does not offer the ball-handling or defensive ability to offset the loss of backup point guard Jevon Carter. The good news for the Bucks is that they signed Beasley, like many of the other veterans on this list, for a minimum deal — a bargain for a 26-year-old who made an average of $14 million over the last three years. Beasley is a talented player, but he also dropped out of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff rotations last season. Only time will tell if he is the right fit for the Bucks, but the money makes this signing worthwhile for Milwaukee

Grade: B

Robin Lopez

Deal: 1 year, $3.1 million

The Bucks did not address their need for a big man in the draft but were able to pick up the seven-foot Robin Lopez for his second stint in Milwaukee. Robin does not bring much on the court (299 minutes played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season) but he is a great leader and chemistry guy to have in the locker. And at the veteran minimum, the Bucks do not need to get much out of him for this deal to pay off — even if there were better options available.

Grade: B

AJ Green

Deal: 3 years, $6.3 million (first year guaranteed)

Green impressed in limited playing time last season, hitting 41.9% of threes across 345 minutes played. Milwaukee signing him to a multi-year deal is a bit of a surprise after playing on a two-way deal last year, but only the first year of this contract is guaranteed. Green must prove himself on the court to merit a future with the NBA Finals contenders.

Grade: B+