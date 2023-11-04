New York Knicks star Julius Randle spoke out after a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The New York Knicks lost a nailbiter to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, getting to within one with under a minute and a half left but ultimately losing 110-105 in each team's respective first NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Julius Randle admitted he wasn't at his best after the disappointing defeat.

“I'm just not in rhythm. Not in rhythm, everything just seems a little bit off, you just start pressing a little bit, but like I said, I’ve just gotta stay with it. Keep working,” the 28-year-old explained, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

He also admitted he was “seeing a lot of bodies” down low on his drives, per Katz.

Bucks led by Giannis, Lillard

The Bucks were led by the new dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak scored 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists, while Milwaukee's newest superstar scored 30 of his own, adding four rebounds and four assists each.

Lillard also scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with just 1:03 left in regulation to help the Bucks improve to 3-2 on the season.

For Julius Randle and the Knicks, it's a disheartening 2-4 start, good enough for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

“Hard-fought game, but we didn't do enough to get it done at the end,” New York bench boss Tom Thibodeau explained. “We'd better come back with more determination.”

Randle still compiled a decent stat line despite shooting just 5-for-20; he scored a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Still, he, along with many other New York players, knows he needs to be better.

Jalen Brunson carrying team

That isn't the case for Jalen Brunson, who led the way again with a season-high 45 points, along with five boards and four helpers. It was just three points shy of his career-high.

He did everything he could for the Knicks, even giving the team their first lead since early in the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining. He also blew a kiss to the crowd after the shot, per Associated Press.

But it was then Dame Time, who responded by draining a 3-pointer of his own to give the Bucks a 104-103 lead. It was all they would need.

The Knicks will look to regroup with James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in town on Monday night.