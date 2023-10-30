It didn't take long for Damian Lillard to record his first bad game with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard scored just six points on two-of-12 shooting in the Bucks' 127-110 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo got his back on this one, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

“I know how good he is and at the end of the day, we need him to keep shooting, we need him to keep playing great. We have him. Obviously we didn't win the game but he's our guy now and at the end of the day we want him to be extra aggressive,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

“Every single night they're going to double team him and he's going to have to make the right play. He has a lot of things on his plate because he has to basically worry about (how) he's going to operate and how he's gonna put us in the right position. Like, it's a lot. But at the end of the day, we got him,” Antetokounmpo added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had some kind words to say about Damian Lillard after the latter's successful debut with the Bucks on October 27. “The Greek Freak” thought Lillard's 39-point outburst – including a game-clinching triple in the waning moments – was “unbelievable.”

Regrettably, things didn't go the Bucks' way against the Hawks on Sunday. Damian Lillard didn't shoot well and also turned the ball over six times. Expect Lillard to make up for it when his Bucks take on Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat on Monday.