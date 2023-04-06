James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Bobby Portis has sent a message to Sixth Man of the Year voters following another strong performance in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Portis played a key role for the Bucks in the victory, scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds after he started in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also went 6-9 from long-range, adding to the 5-9 he shot from deep in his last game, in which he had 19 points and a huge 20 rebounds.

Portis is a regular sparkplug off the bench for the Bucks, and has this season averaged 13.9 points on 49.5% shooting, while also grabbing 9.6 rebounds in under 26 minutes per game. He has come off the bench in the majority of those games, starting just 21 off his 69 games so far this season.

In the wake of his latest high-quality performance, Portis made clear his desire to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. Speaking after the game, he said that winning the award has “been a goal of mine for years…I think I got a great shot. So them voters man, check me out, man! Shout me out.”

Bobby Portis has some stiff competition for the award, with the New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley and the Boston Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon generally viewed as the most likely to battle it out. Portis sits a fair way behind those two in the eyes of most, but his strong end to the season is potentially putting him in the picture, even if it’s as a significant outsider.