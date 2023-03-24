The Boston Celtics have designs on winning the NBA championship with a memorable playoff run. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the team’s two primary headliners, it is the depth of the team that should give Boston a legitimate shot at winning the 18th league title. Malcolm Brogdon is one of the Celtics’ key role players and he is a co-favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year.

FanDuel lists Brogdon at odds of minus-110, the same as Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks. Those two are far ahead of the rest of the field. Bobby Portis is listed as the third choice at plus-2400, followed by Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.

Brogdon is the Celtics third-leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The 6-5 combo guard is averaging 25.8 minutes per game while coming off the bench. Brogdon, Derrick White, Robert Williams and Grant Williams are key support players for Boston.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robert Williams and Grant Williams join Brogdon as support players who usually come off the bench. White has started 61 of 73 games this year for the Celtics. Brogdon has not started any games, while Grant Williams has 22 starts

The Celtics host the Indiana Pacers Friday night as they have returned home after a 4-2 road trip. While that’s a productive excursion, the two losses to Houston and Utah came in games that Boston had every opportunity to win.

If the Celtics are productive in their current 5-game homestand, it seems quite clear that Malcolm Brogdon will play a key role. The Celtics will also host the Spurs, Wizards, Bucks and Jazz.