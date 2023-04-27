A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Game 5 of the first-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat got so intense that Bobby Portis and Udonis Haslem got into each other’s faces in the first half. It’s indeed playoff time.

Udonis Haslem and Bobby Portis exchange some words 👀pic.twitter.com/zMidoq9cLI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

It appeared as though the Bucks forward said something that Haslem did not like, causing the Heat vet to walk in the direction of Portis. Cooler heads separated the two with Haslem’s teammates pulling him back to the bench, but Portis then tried to go near Haslem, as the two continued to chirp at each other. It’s unclear in the video what exactly started the back-and-forth between the two players, but at least it did not lead to a physical confrontation. It was just some good, old verbal spat in the middle of a heated playoff game.

Portis and the Bucks are fighting for their lives in the playoffs, as they are just a loss away from getting eliminated from title contention. The Heat are trying to finish off Milwaukee in five games and in front of Bucks fans, but it’s going to be easier said than done. Portis isn’t going to just back down easily from the Heat, which is the same thing you can say about his teammates.

Bobby Portis also has to be more careful with his actions. With all due respect to Haslem, the Bucks need Portis more in this game than the Heat need the 42-year-old. Nevertheless, Haslem provides a crucial role in the locker room for Miami, which is on the verge of upsetting Milwaukee in the first round.