In a determined bid to rebound from what many considered a disappointing season, Milwaukee Bucks' star Damian Lillard has enlisted the aid of renowned fitness guru and former Navy SEAL David Goggins for a rigorous offseason training regimen.

Following his high-profile trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks last season, Lillard's performance dipped, leading to one of his least impressive seasons statistically. Despite these challenges, he secured an All-Star appearance but admitted that he was not in optimal physical condition.

This offseason, Lillard is actively shifting gears. A recent video on his Instagram captures him in the midst of an intense workout session with Goggins, celebrated for his grueling training routines. Goggins, an accomplished ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, and triathlete, pushes athletes to their physical limits.

Bucks' star Damian Lillard seen working out with former Navy SEAL David Goggins

The video features Goggins overseeing Lillard’s conditioning exercises, which emphasize stamina and resilience, foundational traits for enduring the long NBA season. This intense training is part of Lillard's broader strategy to silence critics and revitalize his career with the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Bucks' fans should feel excited as they watch their All-Star guard train with David Goggins, known for his demanding workouts that transform both mindset and physical capabilities. By choosing to elevate his fitness under Goggins' meticulous guidance, Lillard is clearly demonstrating his determination to silence his critics and elevate his game for the Bucks.

As the new season approaches, the partnership between Lillard and Goggins will be a key storyline to watch, potentially setting a new standard for athlete training in the league. With Lillard in top form, a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the court, Khris Middleton back in action after his surgery, and a strengthened supporting cast, the Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to challenge the league's top contenders. This combination of restored health and enhanced conditioning signals a clear intention from the Bucks: they are not just participating in the next season; they are poised to compete at the highest level.