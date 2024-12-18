The Milwaukee Bucks were playing for a healthy bonus on Tuesday night in the NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a very poor start to the season, the Bucks have turned things around quickly to become one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks rolled through their NBA Cup group before knocking off the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals and the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals. On Tuesday night, they put their stamp on the Thunder in the second half, running away with a 97-81 win to take home the trophy of the NBA's second in-season tournament.

Of course, because of the Bucks' dominant win, each player will get a nice $500,000 bonus. Before the championship game, Bucks point guard Damian Lillard revealed that he didn't plan on spending the bonus on himself if they were able to win.

Expand Tweet

“I've been doing this a long time, so when I get it I ain't gonna just blow it or go crazy,” Lillard said. “I'm gonna probably go to the support staff, the training staff. The people that come in every day all day when we get to go home and try to do something to support them.”

Lillard will get to spend that bonus after an excellent performance on Tuesday night that propelled the Bucks to the NBA Cup title. The star guard finished the game with 23 points and knocked down five 3-pointers, including a few daggers in the second half that helped keep the Thunder at arm's length.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another stellar performance in this one, finishing with an amazing triple-double: 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. The star big man shot 10-for-19 from the field and didn't even attempt a 3-pointer as he dominated inside the arc for four quarters.

The Thunder had a poor shooting night from outside, finishing just 5-for-32 from 3. That cold shooting is what allowed the Bucks to pull away in the second half after having just a one-point lead at halftime while the Thunder were left searching for answers. As a whole, Oklahoma City shot just 33.7% from the floor for the whole game.