New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos has been at the center of recent trade talks ahead of this week’s deadline. After mashing a grand slam in the team’s 7-6 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday, the slugger made a blunt statement regarding how he is perceived.

“I feel like I’ve never been someone that’s been liked,” Vientos told Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic. “I feel like last year was the first year that people were rooting for me. It’s no different, to be honest with you. Going up through the minor leagues, I was always that guy that nobody really counted on. Last year I proved myself, and this year is the same thing. It’s nothing new.”

Across 74 games this season, the 25-year-old has hit seven home runs, collected 31 RBIs, and posted a .655 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 43rd percentile in Barrel% and the 30th percentile in xSLG.

He has not cemented a place as the club’s everyday third baseman, and has split playing time with others such as Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio.

“He’s not happy (with his production), but he also understands that he’s got an opportunity when he’s in the lineup to help us win baseball games,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He continues to work, continues to grind and continues to make adjustments. He’s a really good player and we’re going to need him.”

Vientos’ slow start to 2025 has been somewhat surprising after what was a monster run towards the 2024 Postseason.

Vientos hit 27 home runs during the regular season. Through 13 playoff games last October, he cranked five home runs and posted a .998 OPS.

“Because I had a great year last year, I think I was trying to be even better this year,” Vientos said. “I think I was trying to be someone I wasn’t, and now I’m back to focusing on what I’m good at, which is hitting the ball hard and driving it.”

The Mets’ front office figures to be active before the deadline, and they might have to make a challenging decision as it pertains to Vientos’ future.

