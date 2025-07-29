The New York Giants haven't been a good football team in quite a while, but fans have something to be excited about in this year's rookie class. New York drafted several big names this year in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, each of whom has been participating in Giants training camp over the last week.

However, one person who wants fans to temper their expectations and let things play out is none other than Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who recently got 100% real about the team's rookies during an interview with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show.”

“Well I mean we haven’t had a padded practice yet. They haven’t played in a game yet. So I certainly… they get coached pretty hard in the meetings, so they got a ways to go, but I’m happy with the guys we’ve got so far,” said Daboll.

Can the Giants turn a corner?

The Giants have been mired in ineptitude for several years, with 2022's playoff win ultimately turning out to be a flash in the pan.

Daboll has seen fans and pundits alike questioning his job security for the better part of the last year, and if the Giants don't show real improvement during the upcoming season, it's possible that his seat could grow too hot to sit on.

In addition to the infusion of youth that they acquired through the draft, the Giants also brought in some veteran talent this offseason, including most notably quarterback Russell Wilson. The future Hall of Famer figures to get the starting nod heading into the 2025-26 campaign, as Dart is viewed more so as a “project” at this early stage of his career.

Competing in the NFC East, which featured last year's two NFC Championship Game contestants, certainly won't make life easy for the Giants, but for a fanbase as starved as this one, any improvement will be reason for optimism.

The Giants will take the field for the first time this regular season on September 7 against the Washington Commanders.