The baseball world is mourning the loss of MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who passed away at 65 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. A legend on the field and a class act off it, Sandberg’s impact extended far beyond Wrigleyville. Among the many heartfelt tributes pouring in, one of the most emotional came from White Sox icon Frank Thomas.

“RIP Ryno! I just don’t know what to say about this,” Frank Thomas wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Getting to know you and Margaret on our flights to Cooperstown was always amazing. Teasing me about being my wife’s favorite player ever. You were always a class act. You will be missed by my family and so many others!”

That mix of admiration and camaraderie defined Sandberg’s reputation throughout baseball. Though he made his name with the Cubs, Sandberg transcended rivalries. He was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, seven-time Silver Slugger, and the 1984 National League MVP. The Cubs retired his No. 23 jersey, and in 2005, Cooperstown immortalized the MLB Hall of Famer.

But Sandberg’s legacy wasn’t just about stats. He carried himself with grace, humility, and a quiet strength. Even after his diagnosis in January 2024, he remained a symbol of courage, briefly declaring himself cancer-free before the disease returned later that year.

His passing hit home for players, fans, and former teammates alike. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts praised Sandberg’s integrity and perseverance, calling him one of the game’s finest ambassadors.

And now, as the baseball world reflects on his legacy, Sandberg’s influence lives on, not just in highlight reels, but in the lives he touched, the respect he earned, and the dignity he embodied.

Ryne Sandberg may be gone, but the game he loved will forever echo his number, his name, and his spirit. And as White Sox legend Frank Thomas reminded us, even across rival lines, true greatness leaves a mark that no city can forget.