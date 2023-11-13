Revealing the latest Damian Lillard injury update ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' Monday game against the Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a decent, albeit far from spectacular, start to the 2023-24 season. Lillard has also dealt with injury concerns, including a right calf ailment that led to his status being up in the air for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Lillard was on the injury report after missing the Bucks' recent game versus the Orlando Magic. So, fans were surely asking the following question: Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs. the Bulls? With a little over an hour until tip-off, the Bucks provided the answer to that question.

Bucks' Damian Lillard to play vs Bulls

Damian Lillard is ‘expected to play‘ vs the Bulls on Monday night, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin told reporters, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Griffin added that the Bucks will keep an eye on Lillard's minutes as he continues to deal with the calf injury.

In total, five players were listed on the Bucks' Monday injury report. However, Jae Crowder, Marques Bolden, Chris Livingston, and TyTy Washington Jr. had all been ruled out for various different reasons.

The 33-year-old star is averaging 24.3 points per game on 40 percent field goal and 29.3 percent three-point shooting to open the season. He is also dishing out 4.7 assists and recording 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Damian Lillard is finding ways to score but his inefficiency is impossible to ignore. 2022-23 saw him shoot 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep, so there should be better days ahead for the Bucks star.

Milwaukee enters play having dropped two games in a row. The Bucks are hoping to jump back into the win column against the Bulls in Monday's home affair.