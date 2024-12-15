Darvin Ham has been the topic of discussion after the Milwaukee Bucks took down the Atlanta Hawks, 110-102 in the NBA Cup semifinals. The reason is that Ham has never lost an NBA Cup game. Dating back to the 2023 season, the league introduced the in-season tournament as a way to increase competitiveness throughout the season.



Ham is 13-0 in those games, as he most notably won the inaugural one with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he was relieved of his duties in the offseason, Ham joined Doc Rivers staff with the Bucks. Luckily for Milwaukee, it seems his good luck in the cup has translated over.



After starting with a 2-8 record, they've turned it around and have entered the playoff discussion. While the playoffs aren't until April, establishing consistency in the early parts of the season is key. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have elevated their games and have playing well off of one another.

Darvin Ham's impact in the NBA Cup is felt in the Bucks' quest to title

In basketball, the saying goes ‘ride the hot hand.' While that sentiment in coaching might not be equivalent, it could be. Ham's record is justified, having never lost a game. The Bucks will play the winner of the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Ham will look to increase his record to 14-0 and hoist the first two NBA Cup titles.

However, the Bucks assistant coach has had the luck of the draw. For instance, he coached LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season, en route to the title win. Now, he's coaching two more superstars in Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Both players can take over a game at any point. That seems to be the case in the tournament, as the Greek Freak made himself history.

Since the ABA-NBA merger, he has the most games in history with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and five or more assists. Having one of the best players in the world helps when it comes to wins. Furthermore, the Bucks seem to be peaking at the right time. After a sluggish start, they've turned it around, thanks to their two superstars.

However, players like Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr, and AJ Green have risen to the occasion. Antetokounmpo cited the Bucks having ‘unfinished business' as a motivator through the tournament. That, combined with some good luck, is a good concoction for success and potentially another in-season tournament championship. The Bucks will ride Ham's luck into the NBA Cup finals.