Did the Bucks make a mistake getting rid of Adrian Griffin?

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked everyone in the middle of the season when they fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and hired former NBA champion coach Doc Rivers. Even Rivers was surprised by the change the franchise made.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio's “The Starting Lineup” with Frank Isola and Ryan McDonough, Rivers spoke about the surprising move the Bucks made and what his reaction was when he found out about the franchise wanting to name him as their new coach.

“I told [the Bucks ownership], ‘I don't know why you're doing this,” Rivers stated. “They said, ‘It doesn't matter, we've done it now. We want you.' That was a tough one. That's where you have the hesitation.”

Despite a 30-13 start to the season, sitting only behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings at the time, the Bucks ownership felt like they needed a new voice on the sidelines if they were to win a championship this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the way. As a result, Griffin was fired, and Rivers was quickly named their new head coach, almost as if this was something that had been in the works for a while.

Based on Rivers' recent comments, that doesn't seem to be the case, as he appeared to be just as in the dark on this move as everyone else around the league. What is interesting about this connection with the Bucks is that Rivers reportedly aided Griffin as an informal consultant at the behest of the organization, according to The Athletic. It seems hard to believe that he was picked to be Milwaukee's new head coach just by coincidence.

Regardless of what actually occurred, Rivers seemed pretty adamant about the fact that he was really shocked to see the Bucks make this move. Coming out of the All-Star break, the 62-year-old head coach will be looking to get his team back on the right path, inching closer to the playoffs.