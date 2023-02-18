It looks like Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not one bit worried about his injured wrist despite the fact that it forced him out of Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

During their showdown with the Bulls, Antetokounmpo lasted just nine minutes after he hit the basket stanchion when attempting to block a shot. He sustained a sprained wrist after as a result, raising concerns about his availability for the All-Star Game and when the NBA season resumes.

When asked on Friday about the fall and his injury, Antetokounmpo played it down and hinted he is doing just fine.

“What fall?” Antetokounmpo responded, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That was yesterday, man. That’s old news. It’s a brand new day, man. A good day to be alive.”

For what it’s worth, the X-rays on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hand were clean and revealed just a sprain. However, he’s expected to undergo more tests in Utah to determine his availability for the weekend’s festivities.

If Antetokounmpo is able to play through the weekend, it would be a major sign that he’d be okay and that he wouldn’t need to be sidelined past the All-Star break. If he ends up sitting out, though, then more questions about his playing status would be raised once again.

For now, it does seem like Antetokounmpo is not bothered by his injury. With that said, it might be safe to expect him to play for Saturday’s Skills Challenge and the highly anticipated All-Star Game.