The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some solid basketball recently. They knocked off the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday, albeit the Celtics being short-handed and they moved to within a half game of the Celtics for first place in the East standings amid an 11-game win streak. But as they looked to increase their win streak on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, they were dealt a blow during the game as Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a wrist injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury early in the second quarter when he collided with the stanchion. He left the game and did not return. While an update on Antetokounmpo’s status will likely come after the game, should he have to miss any time, it would be a huge blow to the Bucks who were just starting to get fully healthy. This season, Antetokounmpo had been playing at an MVP level.

Coming into the game against the Bulls, Antetokounmpo had been averaging a career-high 32.5 points per game, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists with shooting splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 27.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.6 percent shooting from the free throw line. Antetokounmpo has been an elite scorer in the NBA despite not having become a consistent three-point shooting threat.

Antetokounmpo was named to his seventh consecutive NBA All-Star game and behind his stellar play the Bucks sport a record of 40-17. They are also one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.